Opposition solons push resolution for Philippines’ return to ICC

Opposition lawmakers on Monday filed a resolution in the House of Representatives urging the government to take steps toward rejoining the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Rep. Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Rep. Renee Co filed House Resolution 809 to coincide with the start of the confirmation of charges hearing against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the ICC.

In their resolution, the lawmakers described the ICC as the world’s first permanent international tribunal mandated to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression. They said the court serves as a vital mechanism to uphold justice, accountability, and the rule of law globally.

“The ICC serves as a court of last resort, activated only when domestic mechanisms are unable or unwilling to genuinely investigate and prosecute,” the resolution read, adding that rejoining the tribunal would signal the Philippines’ commitment to its international obligations and to ending impunity and state violence.

The lawmakers also said that renewed engagement with the ICC would strengthen the country’s standing as a rights-respecting democracy, restore international confidence in its legal system, and reinforce partnerships anchored on justice and good governance.

Through House Resolution 809, the representatives formally urged the government to pursue re-accession to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC and reaffirm the country’s commitment to justice, human dignity, and the rule of law.

Duterte has been detained at an ICC facility since March 2025 over charges of crimes against humanity in connection with deaths linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign. He has repeatedly maintained that he did nothing wrong in implementing the policy.

Government data show that about 6,000 people were killed in anti-drug operations during Duterte’s term, while human rights groups estimate the death toll could reach as high as 30,000, citing alleged unreported killings.

In 2018, after the ICC moved to examine complaints against him, Duterte announced the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute. The withdrawal took effect in 2019.

However, in 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the Philippines remains obligated to cooperate with the ICC for acts committed while it was still a state party, citing provisions of the Rome Statute stating that withdrawal does not affect ongoing proceedings tied to that period.