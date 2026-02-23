Nearly 40% of UAE social media users report privacy breaches

The UAE Cyber Security Council revealed that nearly 40 percent of social media users in the United Arab Emirates have experienced privacy breaches after sharing personal information online.

In a statement, the Council warned that irresponsible posting increases the risk of theft, digital identity fraud, and other cybercrimes. It noted that even seemingly harmless details about daily routines can be exploited to craft tailored scam campaigns targeting individuals, companies, and institutions.

The Council stressed that sharing sensitive information significantly heightens the risk of privacy violations in cyberspace. Users were advised to avoid publishing exact home or workplace addresses, phone numbers, travel plans, and family photographs, as even minor publicly accessible details can be manipulated for fraudulent activities.

Authorities recommended that users:

• Secure their social media accounts and mobile devices

• Regularly update software

• Restrict camera, microphone, and location permissions

• Use strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication

• Verify secure channels before sharing data

• Monitor accounts and carefully review suspicious messages

The Council underscored that fraudsters are increasingly using advanced methods to steal financial and personal data.

Amid rapid digital transformation, cybersecurity remains a major challenge that requires collective responsibility, it said. The Council emphasized that preventive measures and responsible online behavior are crucial in supporting national efforts to combat digital threats.

It also highlighted its awareness campaign, “Cyber Pulse,” which aims to strengthen digital safety, promote a culture of cybersecurity, and protect citizens and residents from evolving cyber risks.