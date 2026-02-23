Dubai Police shut 232 drug-promoting websites, aid in 24 global arrests

Dubai Police helped arrest 24 suspects worldwide and shared 121 intelligence leads with international law enforcement partners in the fourth quarter of 2025, while also shutting down 232 websites promoting illegal drugs, officials said.

The figures were reviewed during a Q4 performance evaluation of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics. Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, chaired the session and attributed the results to a data-driven approach to policing, leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technology to track local and cross-border drug distribution networks.

“The results reflect our commitment to continuous training and adoption of best international practices,” Major General Al Shamsi said.

The evaluation was attended by Assistant Commander-in-Chief Major General Eid Mohammad bin Thani Hareb and Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, who stressed that combating narcotics remains a cross-border challenge requiring strong global cooperation.

In addition to operations, the Hemaya International Center conducted 238 awareness programs reaching nearly 76,000 people in person, while digital campaigns engaged over 4.6 million beneficiaries, promoting family involvement and security innovation.

Officials concluded that the department’s performance aligns with broader UAE security objectives, reinforcing its dual focus on enforcement and prevention.