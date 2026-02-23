Dubai Police arrest man who stole car after posing as beggar

Dubai Police said they arrested a man within minutes after he allegedly posed as a beggar, exploited a motorist’s sympathy, and stole his vehicle.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspicious Persons and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the suspect approached a man driving a luxury car, claiming he was hungry and in need of food. Moved by compassion, the driver brought him to his home, where he lives alone.

Brig. Al Shamsi explained that the homeowner invited the man inside and left his car key in the sitting room while preparing a quick meal in the kitchen. Upon returning, he found both the visitor and the key missing. From his balcony, he saw his car had disappeared and immediately alerted police.

Police acted swiftly, locating the vehicle and arresting the suspect in record time. Brig. Al Shamsi advised residents not to admit strangers into their homes or leave valuables unattended, regardless of apparent humanitarian motives.

Authorities also reported that seven beggars were arrested in the first two days of the annual “Combat Begging” campaign, down from 12 on the first day last year, reflecting stricter enforcement and increased patrols.