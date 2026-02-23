Dubai court dismisses criminal and civil claims in disputed commercial deal

A commercial partnership dispute involving three individuals in Dubai ended with both criminal and civil cases being dismissed, a court heard.

Two partners had accused a third and four others of breach of trust and deception over what they described as a “suspicious deal.” The case was first referred to the Dubai Criminal Court, which acquitted the defendants.

The dispute later moved to civil court, where the two partners sought a joint claim of Dh3.899 million from the defendants and demanded the return of two cheques worth a total of Dh12.95 million, or their equivalent value. The civil court dismissed the claim, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Case documents revealed that the dispute arose after the first defendant claimed he had strong ties with two companies that could supply electrical products at competitive prices.

The claimants issued purchase orders worth approximately Dh16.8 million, transferring Dh2.899 million to one company and its manager, and Dh1 million to another. Two cheques covering the remaining balance were handed to the first defendant, allegedly to be presented after delivery.

The plaintiffs alleged the cheques were cashed before any goods were supplied, prompting a criminal complaint that ended in acquittal and referral to civil proceedings.

In its ruling, the court emphasized that the burden of proof rests on the party making the claim, stating that “liability is an exception to the presumption of innocence.” It found no evidence of a binding contractual relationship between the claimants and the two companies, citing unsigned quotations and no proof that purchase orders were received.

The court also noted that one company’s trade license did not cover electrical goods, undermining the claim of a supply obligation. Regarding the cheques, judges found no evidence they were conditional or lacked lawful cause, describing the plaintiffs’ arguments as “unsupported assertions.”

A counterclaim for Dh2 million in damages over alleged abuse of litigation was also rejected. The court said the right to seek judicial redress is guaranteed and that an acquittal alone does not prove malicious prosecution without evidence of bad faith.