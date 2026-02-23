BI pushes stricter measures to block backdoor exits in Tawi-Tawi

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) urged tougher measures to prevent “backdoor exits,” highlighting Tawi-Tawi, the country’s southernmost province bordering Malaysia, as a persistent escape route for law evaders.

During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado acknowledged that monitoring Tawi-Tawi remains a challenge, describing the province as a “favorite” route for individuals seeking to evade the law.

“Internally sa Bureau of Immigration, in-upgrade po namin ang status ng Tawi-Tawi. We consider that port of entry and exit. So ibig sabihin…may intelligence na po diyan and additional manpower. But kulang pa rin po ‘yun,” Viado said.

Tawi-Tawi, located just a few dozen kilometers from Sabah, Malaysia, has its main seaport on Bongao Island, roughly 150 kilometers from the nearest Malaysian port in Lahad Datu, making it a frequent route for cross-border movement.

Viado suggested stronger coordination with local government units (LGUs), improved internet connectivity, and the use of drones to curb illegal departures. He also urged the Department of Foreign Affairs to promptly cancel passports of individuals found leaving the country illegally.

“‘Pag ho may cases ng illegal departure, the agencies concerned should immediately move for the cancellation of the passport, kung may illegal departure. That’s one measure na we can look at,” he said.

He further emphasized the need to pursue criminal cases against illegal leavers and recommended crafting stronger laws where gaps exist. Currently, the BI has fewer than 100 regular personnel conducting nationwide intelligence operations, excluding 60 to 70 contractual staff.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian raised concerns about high-profile individuals allegedly using backdoor exits, citing former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, former Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, and controversial businessman Charlie Tiu Hay Sy Ang.

“Ngayon nung nandon ako, ang sinasabi nila si Atong Ang dumaan raw doon sa backdoor. So all of the personalities are escaping the arms of the law by slipping through the backdoor,” Gatchalian said, warning that without stricter measures, wealthy and influential individuals may continue evading justice.

“We have to strengthen that aspect, or else this will not stop. Every time there are high-profile personalities with money and capability, they’ll just exit through the backdoor while their cases are ongoing or until they are caught,” he added.