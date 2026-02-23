Abu Dhabi court orders driver to pay Dh20,000 for car ramming, public abuse

A driver who intentionally rammed another vehicle and verbally abused its owner in public has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation, the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court ruled.

The court found that the defendant pursued the victim in the street before deliberately crashing into his car twice, causing serious damage and rendering the vehicle unusable.

The incident escalated when the driver verbally threatened and insulted the victim in front of passers-by, damaging his dignity and reputation.

Authorities investigated the case and referred it to the criminal courts. The Bani Yas Misdemeanours Court convicted the defendant, a verdict later upheld on appeal and confirmed by the Court of Cassation, making the judgment final.

The victim told the civil court that the attack caused both financial and psychological harm, as he was unable to repair his vehicle until the criminal proceedings concluded, resulting in prolonged losses and distress.

Judges noted that the criminal ruling had conclusively established the defendant’s responsibility, confirming that he deliberately pursued the victim in a manner that endangered his life and safety.

The court also emphasized that the accused effectively used his vehicle as a weapon through repeated intentional collisions, coupled with direct threats and public insults.

The claimant had previously received temporary compensation of Dh10,000 and later filed a supplementary civil case for full redress. After reviewing the evidence, the court ordered the defendant to pay an additional Dh20,000.