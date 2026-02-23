Abu Dhabi authority warns parents of rising child safety risks in vehicles

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) has urged parents to be vigilant as cooler weather and open car windows increase the risk of children leaning or extending their bodies outside vehicles, exposing them to serious injury.

The authority warned that such behavior, often perceived as harmless, can quickly become dangerous, particularly during sudden braking or collisions. Families were reminded to always supervise children around vehicles and to hold their hands in parking areas and public spaces with limited visibility.

Parents were also advised to ensure that children are seated in age- and size-appropriate car seats and that all passengers use seat belts in accordance with UAE road safety regulations.

The ECA emphasized that car safety seats remain one of the most effective ways to protect infants and young children, reducing the risk of severe injuries and fatalities by 50 to 75 percent. Proper car seats secure children inside the vehicle, prevent ejection during accidents, and distribute impact forces to protect the head, brain, and spine.

Families were encouraged to plan safe, comfortable journeys, take breaks when needed, and drive responsibly. The authority also strongly warned against leaving children unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

In addition, parents were urged to teach children road safety on school buses, including sitting in designated seats, wearing seat belts, and avoiding movement while the vehicle is in motion.

The ECA stressed that protecting children on the road is a top priority, noting that awareness and adherence to safety measures are essential for creating a secure environment that supports children’s wellbeing and development.