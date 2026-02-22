UAE foils terror-linked cyberattacks targeting digital infrastructure

The UAE Cybersecurity Council confirmed that the country’s national cyber system successfully thwarted organized cyberattacks of a terrorist nature aimed at disrupting the UAE’s digital infrastructure and vital sectors.

According to the Council, the attacks sought to destabilize the country and interrupt essential services. It stressed that protecting individuals, safeguarding personal data, and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of critical services remain top priorities.

The national cybersecurity and cyber defense system operates around the clock in close coordination with service providers, as well as national and international partners and specialized organizations.

Authorities said strategic partnerships and advanced global expertise were leveraged to strengthen defenses, speed up recovery efforts, and enhance the country’s digital resilience.

Investigations showed that the attacks involved attempts to infiltrate networks, deploy ransomware, and carry out systematic phishing campaigns targeting national platforms.

The Council also revealed that terrorist groups used artificial intelligence to develop sophisticated offensive tools, marking a significant shift in the evolving landscape of cyber threats and the misuse of emerging technologies.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the digital domain, the Council said it remains fully dedicated to preserving national stability and protecting critical infrastructure and civil services.

The public was urged to report any suspicious online activity or cyber threats through officially approved channels to help maintain the security of the nation’s digital environment and ensure the continued operation of key institutions.