PNP on heightened alert for possible protests over ex-Pres Duterte’s ICC case

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has been placed on heightened alert amid possible protests related to the proceedings in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s case before the International Criminal Court.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez said authorities are closely monitoring potential mass gatherings in various parts of the country.

“Our security measures are in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of any activity in public places,” Nartatez said in a statement.

“Regardless of the affiliation of the groups, our personnel will be there to protect their rights and maintain peace and order,” he added.

Nartatez has directed regional police units to pre-position Civil Disturbance Management teams and place medical emergency responders on standby.

“Maximum tolerance will be strictly observed, but the law will be upheld. Our personnel are instructed to remain professional and avoid any confrontation,” he said.

The PNP chief also appealed to the public to remain calm and not allow emotions to trigger violence or unlawful acts.

“Huwag po sana tayong magpadala sa emosyon na maaaring maging dahilan ng sakitan at paglabag sa batas. Let us not bring the conflict to our streets,” he said.

“Ang PNP ay walang kinikilingan; tayo ay para sa kapayapaan at seguridad ng bawat Pilipino,” he added.

Duterte is currently detained at the ICC Detention Center in Scheveningen, The Hague.