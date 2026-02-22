Latest NewsNewsPH News

No rule on plenary absence? Lacson calls for senate rules review amid Bato case

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson said the Senate should consider revisiting its rules on attendance, citing the prolonged absence of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Lacson raised the possibility of amending the chamber’s internal rules to address situations similar to Dela Rosa’s, noting that there is currently no provision covering extended non-attendance in plenary sessions.

“It’s because there’s nothing in our rules. We have rules for continued absences in committees. They lose their membership in that committee. But as far as the plenary, we don’t have a rule,” Lacson told reporters after attending the alumni homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy at Fort Gregorio del Pilar.

“I think we should revisit the rules of the Senate to make amendments, to incorporate situations like that of Senator Bato,” he added.

Dela Rosa has not attended Senate sessions since November, when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the International Criminal Court may soon issue a warrant for his arrest over his alleged role in the drug war of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier said he plans to file an ethics complaint against Dela Rosa over his continued absence.

Pressed on what action the Senate might take, Lacson said discussions are ongoing but there is no consensus yet.

Last week, Dela Rosa and Sen. Christopher Go were named among the alleged co-perpetrators in the ICC case against Duterte.

Lacson maintained that any warrant issued by the ICC against Duterte’s alleged co-perpetrators should first pass through Philippine courts, citing constitutional provisions on arrest and legislative privilege.

He stressed that while he has sought the opinion of legal experts, only the Supreme Court can ultimately interpret the law.

