Chinese Embassy denies ties to Mongolian pilot arrested in Zambales

The Embassy of China in the Philippines said the Mongolian national arrested in Iba, Zambales has no connection to the Chinese government.

“To the best of our knowledge, this individual has no affiliation with China,” the embassy’s deputy spokesperson said in a statement.

The official also cautioned against drawing conclusions while the investigation is ongoing, stressing that “prejudging the matter before the facts are fully ascertained is fundamentally flawed and runs counter to basic principles of objectivity.”

Authorities have initiated deportation proceedings against the foreign national.

According to information obtained by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Mongolian citizen was allegedly a jet fighter pilot of the People’s Liberation Army and had completed training at the PLA Air Force Aviation University.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año earlier disclosed details of the suspect’s purported military background.

The foreigner is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Bureau of Immigration as the investigation continues.

Immigration authorities said the individual has denied the allegations against him.