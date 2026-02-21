UAE pledges additional US$1.2 billion to support Gaza via Board of Peace

The United Arab Emirates announced an additional US$1.2 billion to support Gaza through the Board of Peace, reinforcing its commitment to regional stability and humanitarian assistance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the announcement during the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, held under the chairmanship and invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The meeting convened heads of state, senior officials, and international decision-makers to coordinate peace frameworks, support reconstruction efforts, and develop sustainable approaches to long-term stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah’s participation coincided with the start of a UAE working visit to the United States, highlighting the strategic partnership between the UAE and the US, and their shared commitment to consolidating regional security.

“Mr. President, just over five years ago, you, my President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Prime Minister of Israel launched the Abraham Accords. Since then, we have worked with Israel toward a better future, and since October 7th, the UAE has provided almost US$3 billion in assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Sheikh Abdullah said in his address.

Sheikh Abdullah concluded by thanking President Trump for his support, noting that without it, the gathering of regional leaders to address the conflict would not have been possible.