PDEA probes alleged new Indian-linked drug group after P233-M cocaine haul in Laguna

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is investigating the possible emergence of a new drug group allegedly composed of Indian nationals following a major cocaine seizure in Calamba City, Laguna.

The probe stemmed from a buy-bust operation conducted early Saturday that resulted in the arrest of two Indian nationals inside a house in Villa de Calamba, Barangay La Mesa.

“Yan ang ating tinitingnan ngayon, may emerging group ba ng Indian national?” PDEA spokesperson Atty. Joseph Frederick Calulut said.

Authorities confiscated 44 kilograms of suspected cocaine worth P233.2 million during the operation.

Calulut said the house appeared unoccupied and was likely being used as a storage facility for illegal drugs.

“Parang ang nangyari, doon na lang iniimbak ang mga droga at kung may bibili, kukuha na lang sila doon,” he added.

PDEA is now conducting background checks and verifying possible links to other individuals. The two suspects, according to authorities, are registered as legitimate businessmen in the country.

They are facing charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the sale and possession of illegal drugs.