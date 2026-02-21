Padilla says he’ll run for VP if Duterte asks

Sen. Robin Padilla said Friday he is willing to run for vice president in 2028 if former president Rodrigo Duterte personally asks him to do so.

Padilla made the remark during a virtual press conference, saying he would only accept the role upon Duterte’s instruction. He stressed that he is not fond of politics but would follow the former president’s request if it were made.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier declared her intention to seek the presidency in 2028, fueling speculation about potential alliances and running mates. Padilla has been mentioned as a possible vice-presidential candidate alongside her.

Despite expressing openness, Padilla said he would defer to more seasoned politicians if chosen, including Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, and Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

He added that he is prepared for political attacks, saying he has grown accustomed to criticism.

Duterte, meanwhile, is detained in The Hague as he awaits trial before the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity allegations linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign, which left thousands dead.