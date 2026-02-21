Latest NewsNews

Padilla says he’ll run for VP if Duterte asks

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Sen. Robin Padilla said Friday he is willing to run for vice president in 2028 if former president Rodrigo Duterte personally asks him to do so.

Padilla made the remark during a virtual press conference, saying he would only accept the role upon Duterte’s instruction. He stressed that he is not fond of politics but would follow the former president’s request if it were made.

Vice President Sara Duterte earlier declared her intention to seek the presidency in 2028, fueling speculation about potential alliances and running mates. Padilla has been mentioned as a possible vice-presidential candidate alongside her.

Despite expressing openness, Padilla said he would defer to more seasoned politicians if chosen, including Sen. Imee Marcos, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, and Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

He added that he is prepared for political attacks, saying he has grown accustomed to criticism.

Duterte, meanwhile, is detained in The Hague as he awaits trial before the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity allegations linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign, which left thousands dead. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

2026 01 03T172857Z 758333194 RC2TTIAFD76M RTRMADP 3 USA VENEZUELA 1

Trump says he will order release of UFO files, accuses Obama over classified information

19 seconds ago
IMG 9777

PH delegation visits detained, distressed OFWs in Oman

26 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 20 at 14.18.01

Balikbayan trips made easy: Singapore Airlines to launch direct flights from Riyadh to Manila

10 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 20 at 02.59.19

Filipinos celebrate culture and art at Venice Carnevale 2026 in Italy

10 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button