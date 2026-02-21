Nearly 99% of UAE residents feel safe walking alone at night, study shows

Nearly 99 per cent of people in the UAE say they feel safe walking alone at night, according to a new national study highlighting the country’s strong public confidence in its security environment.

The Quality of Life Security Survey 2025 found that 98.7% of respondents reported feeling safe walking alone after dark, while 98.1% of women said they felt secure doing so.

Conducted by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, the survey covered 6,775 people across the UAE.

The Ministry of Interior said the findings reflect high levels of social trust in the nation’s safe and stable environment. In a social media statement, the ministry added that the results reinforce the UAE’s reputation as a global model for security, stability, and quality of life.