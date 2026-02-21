ICC allows Duterte camp, prosecution to submit additional evidence ahead of hearing

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has granted requests from both the camp of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the prosecution to add more items of evidence ahead of next week’s confirmation of charges hearing over his controversial war on drugs.

In a decision dated February 20, 2026, Pre-Trial Chamber I approved “the Defence Second Request for Leave to Add Items to its List of Evidence” and the Prosecution’s request to include fourteen additional items in its own list of evidence.

Earlier, on February 10, the Chamber had already granted both parties’ initial requests to add items to their respective evidence lists. Updated versions were subsequently filed on February 13.

On February 18, the Defence sought leave to add 108 more items to its list, stating that the Prosecution had confirmed in inter partes communications that the additions would cause no prejudice.

On the same day, the Prosecution said it did not object to the admission of materials listed in Annex A of the Defence’s request. It also asked the Chamber to admit fourteen new items to its own list of evidence, noting that the Defence agreed not to object.

“Noting the limited extent of the requested additions, the nature of the material concerned and its relevance to the charges brought against the suspect, as well as the absence of objection from the parties and participants to both the Defence’s and Prosecution’s Requests, the Chamber considers that there is good cause to grant such requests without causing undue prejudice to either party,” Pre-Trial Chamber I said.

The Chamber ordered both parties to file updated lists of evidence no later than February 20, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Previously, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I also granted Duterte’s request to waive his right to attend the confirmation of charges hearing scheduled next week in connection with his anti-drug campaign.