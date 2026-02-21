Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Guardian fined Dh50,000 after child caught riding quad bike on road

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo30 seconds ago

Dubai Police have fined a child’s guardian Dh50,000 after traffic officers caught a minor riding a recreational quad bike on a public road, highlighting the dangers of allowing children to operate vehicles outside designated areas.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, said the child’s guardian was summoned and the vehicle impounded under Decree No. 30 of 2023.

The incident occurred when officers stopped a child riding the quad bike accompanied by another minor. Authorities intervened to ensure safety and prevent accidents involving other road users.

Al Mazrouei noted that the guardian claimed he was unaware of traffic regulations, but a report was filed and legal action was taken under Wadeema’s Law, which criminalizes exposing children to danger or permitting activities that threaten their wellbeing.

He stressed that children lack the physical and mental maturity to navigate traffic or respond to emergencies, making public roads unsafe for recreational riding. “Public roads are not places for recreation or experimentation,” he said, adding that bikes should only be used in supervised, closed areas.

Al Mazrouei urged parents to fulfill their legal and moral responsibilities and reminded the public that ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from accountability.

Dubai Police encouraged residents to report dangerous behavior by calling 901 or using the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app, reiterating that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who endangers children or public safety.

