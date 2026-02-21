Abu Dhabi court orders woman to pay Dh20,000 over insulting social media posts

A woman in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to pay Dh20,000 in compensation to two women after a court ruled that insulting comments she posted on social media damaged their honor and reputation.

The decision was issued by the Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases, following a prior criminal conviction against the defendant for using abusive and defamatory language online.

The two complainants had filed a civil lawsuit seeking Dh51,000 in damages, citing material and emotional harm from the incident. They also requested the court to make the defendant cover legal costs and fees.

Court documents showed that the defendant had directed offensive and reputation-damaging insults at the women online, prompting them to pursue criminal action.

The criminal court found her guilty, paving the way for the victims to seek financial compensation through civil proceedings.

In its ruling, the court concluded that the defendant’s actions caused both psychological and reputational harm, awarding the claimants Dh20,000 and ordering her to bear the related legal expenses.