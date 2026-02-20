Latest NewsNews

Sofia Trazona speaks out on family rift, alleges past abuse from Alvin Aragon

Staff Report

Sofia Trazona, the transgender daughter of former SexBomb dancer Izzy Trazona, has addressed ongoing family tensions and criticized what she described as “hate” from her stepfather Alvin Aragon following his public remarks about faith and homosexuality. In a video message posted online, Sofia questioned the lack of compassion she felt despite Aragon’s strong religious stance, urging understanding even amid disagreements.

She also alleged that a past confrontation involved Aragon choking her — a claim he has not publicly responded to as of posting time. Sofia said she had previously kept the incident private and expressed exhaustion from defending herself and her mother while facing public scrutiny. She emphasized that she does not intend to damage her family’s image but wants to share her truth and experiences.

In a separate vlog interview with talent manager Ogie Diaz, Sofia said her decision to live independently with her biological father was voluntary, citing discomfort with past family dynamics while maintaining that she does not question her mother’s love. Despite not seeing each other for three years, she said communication with her mother continues through messages and she remains hopeful for reconciliation.

The issue gained renewed attention after Sofia publicly declared she is “trans and proud,” sparking online debate alongside Izzy Trazona’s faith-based views on her child’s drag identity. Izzy has since called for prayers and strength as the family navigates the situation.

