Latest NewsNews

Robin Padilla questions ICC prosecution over opposition to Duterte’s bid to skip hearing

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

Sen. Robin Padilla criticized prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) after they opposed former president Rodrigo Duterte’s request to waive his appearance at the confirmation of charges hearing linked to his administration’s war on drugs.

In an online interview Friday, Padilla said it is the accused’s right to decide whether to appear before the court, particularly given Duterte’s age. He questioned the prosecution’s legal basis for opposing the request, saying the decision should fall within the rights of the accused under human rights and applicable laws.

Padilla also raised concerns about how Duterte might be perceived if he appears in court, suggesting that some people could make light of his age and appearance.

He urged the ICC to allow Duterte’s legal team to represent him instead at the confirmation hearing scheduled to begin on February 23.

In a written request dated Feb. 18, Duterte reiterated that he does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction and claimed he was “kidnapped” when he was arrested in Manila on March 11 last year and transported to The Hague to face crimes against humanity charges.

“I am a Filipino citizen forcibly pushed into a jet and renditioned to The Hague in the Netherlands in flagrant contravention of my country’s Constitution and of national sovereignty. My kidnapping was facilitated by the office of the incumbent President of the Philippines with a plane specially chartered for this purpose,” Duterte wrote.

He added that he does not wish to attend proceedings that he might forget and described himself as “old, tired, and frail.” He said he has accepted the possibility of dying in prison and asked the court to respect his peace while in detention.

However, in a six-page filing signed by Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang, the prosecution urged ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I to deny Duterte’s request, arguing there is no reasonable basis for him to be excused from appearing at the confirmation hearing. END

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2026 02 20 at 14.18.01

Balikbayan trips made easy: Singapore Airlines to launch direct flights from Riyadh to Manila

46 seconds ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 20 at 02.59.19

Filipinos celebrate culture and art at Venice Carnevale 2026 in Italy

10 mins ago
IMG 9753

DMW, CFO ink data-sharing deal to boost digital services for overseas Filipinos

2 hours ago
Dubai International Airport

Eid airfare surge: UAE holiday flights nearly double from February rates

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button