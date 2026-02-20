Latest NewsNews

Palace: Marcos review of ICI report may be released this month

Malacañang said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. may announce his decision on the findings of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) within the month, following a thorough review of its extensive report.

Palace press officer Claire Castro confirmed that the president has already read the nearly 1,000-page document and is carefully evaluating possible next steps.

Castro explained that no conclusions have been finalized yet, as the assessment remains ongoing.

She added that the ICI continues to carry out its mandate without restrictions, noting that statements from ICI officials about pushing their work further are likely part of the material currently being reviewed by the president.

