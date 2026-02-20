Latest NewsNews

ICC lets Duterte skip confirmation hearing; proceedings to move forward without him

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

The International Criminal Court has approved the request of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to skip attending his confirmation of charges hearing, allowing proceedings to continue without his physical presence. Judges determined that the hearing may move forward as long as the defense team represents the accused, in line with the court’s rules.

The confirmation of charges process will assess whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to establish substantial grounds that the alleged crimes were committed. During the multi-day hearing, prosecutors, defense lawyers, and legal representatives of victims are expected to present arguments before the Pre-Trial Chamber.

Even without Duterte in the courtroom, the ICC said the proceedings will continue as scheduled, with a written decision expected after judges review the submissions.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

IMG 9753

DMW, CFO ink data-sharing deal to boost digital services for overseas Filipinos

1 min ago
Dubai International Airport

Eid airfare surge: UAE holiday flights nearly double from February rates

11 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 92

Palace: Marcos review of ICI report may be released this month

25 mins ago

Sofia Trazona speaks out on family rift, alleges past abuse from Alvin Aragon

28 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button