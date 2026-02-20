ICC lets Duterte skip confirmation hearing; proceedings to move forward without him

The International Criminal Court has approved the request of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte to skip attending his confirmation of charges hearing, allowing proceedings to continue without his physical presence. Judges determined that the hearing may move forward as long as the defense team represents the accused, in line with the court’s rules.

The confirmation of charges process will assess whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence to establish substantial grounds that the alleged crimes were committed. During the multi-day hearing, prosecutors, defense lawyers, and legal representatives of victims are expected to present arguments before the Pre-Trial Chamber.

Even without Duterte in the courtroom, the ICC said the proceedings will continue as scheduled, with a written decision expected after judges review the submissions.