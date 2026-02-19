Sharjah Police push helmet safety, warn of Dh500 penalties

Sharjah Police have renewed warnings on traffic safety, highlighting that riders and passengers who fail to wear helmets face a Dh500 fine and four black points under Article 81 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Major Saud Al Shaiba of the Traffic Awareness Department said the reminder forms part of an ongoing campaign to strengthen public awareness.

“Even minor violations or momentary negligence can lead to serious accidents within seconds,” he said, stressing the importance of constant vigilance and adherence to traffic laws.

Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch, added that enforcement alone is not enough.

“Safety begins with the individual. Respect for traffic laws is the most effective way to protect lives and prevent tragedies,” he said.

Statistics show that most serious accidents result from unsafe human behavior rather than technical faults, making compliance with traffic regulations crucial for community safety.

The road safety campaign will continue through field programs and media outreach, aiming to foster a lasting culture of responsible driving across the emirate, particularly during Ramadan, when traffic awareness is critical.

Sharjah Police reiterated that helmets dramatically reduce the risk of severe head injuries and fatalities, urging motorists and riders to take the Dh500 fine seriously and prioritize safety at all times.