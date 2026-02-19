Latest NewsNews

Sharjah Police launch Ramadan campaign against begging

Sharjah Police have introduced a Ramadan awareness drive under the slogan “Begging is a Crime, and Giving is a Responsibility,” encouraging residents to practice safe and lawful charity during the holy month. The campaign, led by the Security Media Department in coordination with the anti-begging committee, aims to educate the public about the risks linked to begging and other activities that may affect community safety. The initiative will run until the end of Eid Al Fitr.

Authorities said some individuals take advantage of Ramadan’s charitable spirit by seeking money through illegal means, including unlicensed street vending in residential and commercial areas. Residents are urged not to give money directly to beggars and instead donate through licensed charities and approved humanitarian organisations.

Sharjah Police also encouraged the public to report suspected begging cases through the toll-free number 901, highlighting the importance of community cooperation in maintaining security and social stability.

