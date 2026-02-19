Senate Minority seek legal safeguards for Filipinos facing charges abroad

The Senate minority bloc has filed a resolution seeking to ensure that Filipinos accused of crimes abroad can first pursue legal remedies in Philippine courts before being surrendered or extradited.

The move comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor identified incumbent Senators Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, both members of the minority bloc, as alleged co-perpetrators in the crimes against humanity case linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Filed on February 18, Senate Resolution 307 calls for protection against extraordinary rendition and guarantees Filipinos reasonable time to seek redress through domestic courts. The resolution was signed by all nine members of the Senate minority bloc, including Go and dela Rosa.

The document emphasized that the ICC-identified individuals have not been formally charged or convicted under Philippine or international law, underscoring their right to due process.

“Indeed, due process as a fundamental rule should always guide the State in complying with its obligations under international law,” the resolution read. It further stressed that even individuals accused of serious international crimes must be afforded a fair and prompt trial in accordance with national and international standards.

The resolution also cited the Philippines’ 2025 surrender of Duterte to the ICC, highlighting concerns that extradition without access to domestic judicial remedies “undermines the integrity” of the country’s legal and governmental institutions.

Duterte was arrested by Philippine authorities on March 11, 2025, and is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC had previously named dela Rosa, Go, and other former officials as co-perpetrators in a “common plan” targeting alleged criminals, including through violent acts such as murder.