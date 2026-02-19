Philippines and Oman move closer to bilateral labor deal to strengthen OFW protection

The Philippines and Oman have reaffirmed their strong labor partnership as officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) met with Omani counterparts to advance a proposed bilateral labor agreement aimed at improving protection for Filipino workers. During a high-level meeting on February 18, DMW Undersecretary Jainal T. Rasul Jr. and Oman Labor Ministry Undersecretary Khalid Salim Al Ghammari discussed finalizing a Memorandum of Understanding that would promote ethical recruitment, safer employment conditions, and more transparent migration systems.

The Philippine delegation, joined by Ambassador Noralyn Jubaira Baja, expressed appreciation for Oman’s continued support of around 45,000 Filipino workers and for its assistance in repatriating Filipino seafarers previously held in Yemen. Both sides highlighted the importance of forming a joint technical working group to finalize the agreement’s details, building on earlier talks held during the Abu Dhabi Dialogue.

Oman also presented labor protection measures such as worker hotlines, end-of-service benefits, and a Social Protection Fund aligned with international standards. Philippine officials requested continued support in encouraging better wages and incentives for Filipino domestic workers while strengthening ethical recruitment practices.