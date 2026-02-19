Palace rejects Duterte ‘kidnapping’ claim, cites PH law deferring to ICC proceedings

Malacañang dismissed former president Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that he was “kidnapped” by the Philippine government after he refused to attend next week’s hearings before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said the government is allowing the ICC proceedings to move forward in accordance with Republic Act No. 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

“Since nag-start na ang hearing doon, pinauubaya ng ating gobyerno through RA 9851 ang pagdinig nang tuluyan ng kaso doon,” she said.

Citing Section 17 of the law, Castro explained that Philippine authorities may defer to an international tribunal when a case is already being heard or investigated abroad.

She also noted that the complaints against Duterte were filed by Filipino citizens who believed they could not secure justice locally at the time.

In a signed notification dated February 17, the 80-year-old former president said he would not attend the ICC hearings scheduled from February 23 to 27, primarily because he does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction over him.

“I do not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court over my person. I am a Filipino citizen forcibly pushed into a jet and renditioned to The Hague in the Netherlands in flagrant contravention of my country’s Constitution and of national sovereignty. My kidnapping was facilitated by the office of the incumbent President of the Philippines with a plane specially chartered for this purpose,” Duterte said.

Castro also brushed aside suggestions that Vice President Sara Duterte’s declaration of her intent to run in the 2028 presidential election could affect her father’s crimes against humanity case over his administration’s drug war.

However, she said the vice president’s planned 2028 bid could be used to reinforce claims that the Duterte family is being subjected to political persecution.

“Most probably, maaari niya lang itong ginagamit sa ngayon para magtuloy-tuloy ang kanilang naratibo na ang pag-uusig sa kanya ay dahil lang sa pamumulitika,” Castro said.