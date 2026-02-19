Latest NewsNews

Marcos and Robredo set meeting in Naga amid flood control visit

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to visit Naga City on February 21, where he will meet former vice president and current mayor Leni Robredo as part of the administration’s “Oplan Kontra Baha” initiative. The program, led by the Department of Public Works and Highways, focuses on clearing canals, esteros, and rivers to reduce flooding in the area.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said the visit centers on infrastructure and disaster-prevention efforts, although political observers have speculated about possible implications for the 2028 elections following Vice President Sara Duterte’s presidential bid announcement. Castro stressed that discussions about future political plans are premature, noting that no campaign-related talks have been confirmed.

She added that the president is open to working with leaders regardless of political affiliation, emphasizing cooperation in providing assistance to communities. Castro also urged public officials to prioritize service over political criticism, highlighting the administration’s call for unity despite differing political views.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report38 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 54

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto files election complaint against contractor Sarah Discaya

54 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 53

Senate Minority seek legal safeguards for Filipinos facing charges abroad

11 mins ago
634746097 1212556977711432 3973605353551591587 n

Philippines and Oman move closer to bilateral labor deal to strengthen OFW protection

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 52

Marcos orders government support for national anti-money laundering strategy

22 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button