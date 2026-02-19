Marcos and Robredo set meeting in Naga amid flood control visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to visit Naga City on February 21, where he will meet former vice president and current mayor Leni Robredo as part of the administration’s “Oplan Kontra Baha” initiative. The program, led by the Department of Public Works and Highways, focuses on clearing canals, esteros, and rivers to reduce flooding in the area.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said the visit centers on infrastructure and disaster-prevention efforts, although political observers have speculated about possible implications for the 2028 elections following Vice President Sara Duterte’s presidential bid announcement. Castro stressed that discussions about future political plans are premature, noting that no campaign-related talks have been confirmed.

She added that the president is open to working with leaders regardless of political affiliation, emphasizing cooperation in providing assistance to communities. Castro also urged public officials to prioritize service over political criticism, highlighting the administration’s call for unity despite differing political views.