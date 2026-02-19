Indian expat forgives driver after tragic accident claims toddler’s life in Sharjah

An Indian expatriate in the UAE and his wife in Kerala have decided to forgive the driver involved in the tragic accident that led to the death of their 22-month-old son in Sharjah. The grieving parents said they chose not to file any complaint, believing the incident was unintentional.

The accident happened in a sandy parking area near their residential building in Muwaileh while the mother was throwing away garbage. She recalled that the toddler suddenly ran free and moved too close to a car that was being driven out, leaving the driver unable to stop in time. The same driver immediately rushed them to a nearby private hospital, but despite further transfer to another facility, the child died due to internal injuries.

The father said they submitted a written statement to authorities confirming they hold no blame against the driver, explaining that they did not want another family to suffer over something that happened unknowingly. The family had planned to spend Ramadan and Eid together in the UAE and celebrate their son’s second birthday in April, but those dreams were cut short by the tragedy. Police have completed their investigation and referred the case to Public Prosecution for further action.