DFA in talks with Ukraine over detained Filipino fighters allegedly recruited by Russia

The Philippine government is in discussions with Ukrainian authorities regarding the status of detained Filipinos allegedly recruited by Russia to join its armed forces, a Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) official said.

DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said the department has received five active requests for assistance from families of Filipinos reportedly being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since 2022.

One Filipino, identified as Ramon Gumangan, has been confirmed as a prisoner of war in Ukraine. Another Filipino, identified only as “John Patrick,” was reportedly recruited by Russia, underwent a week of training, and was later killed in action during an assault mission near Novoselivka village in the Kramatorsk district.

“The DFA is making representations with Ukraine authorities,” Escalona told reporters.

She declined to provide further details, citing the complex nature of the cases.

Escalona said most of the alleged Filipino recruits who ended up fighting for Russian forces were initially offered supposed “civilian jobs” online.

“We have to check all the information that we are getting,” she said, adding that Manila is coordinating not only with Ukraine and Russia but also with the International Committee of the Red Cross on the matter.

“The Filipinos are in areas of conflict. They are not a party to the conflict, so any repatriation or return depends on agreements between the parties to the conflict, and even access to the prisoners,” she explained.

Escalona noted that the treatment of prisoners of war is governed by international law and the policies of the detaining state.

Asked whether the Philippine government is considering a deployment ban to Russia, she said such a move would require a decision from an inter-agency body that includes the country’s anti-trafficking council.

Escalona reiterated the DFA’s warning for Filipinos to exercise caution in accepting overseas job offers that may involve recruitment into foreign armed forces, even if presented as regular civilian employment.

“Filipino jobseekers should be circumspect and careful of these offers. Participation in foreign armed conflicts exposes Filipinos to grave danger and serious legal consequences,” she said.