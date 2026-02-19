Castro calls Duterte’s ICC prison remarks a ‘paawa effect’

A Malacañang official has criticized former president Rodrigo Duterte over statements suggesting he may die in detention at the International Criminal Court, describing the remarks as an attempt to gain public sympathy ahead of his confirmation of charges hearing in The Hague.

In a NewsWatch Plus interview, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said Duterte’s letter — where he cited age, frailty, and exhaustion — contradicts medical findings that he remains mentally fit to participate in legal proceedings. She pointed out that ICC-appointed medical experts found him capable of standing trial, challenging claims that he may forget events or be unable to attend hearings.

Duterte, 80, has requested to waive his attendance at the hearing beginning February 23, reiterating that he does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and alleging he was forcibly brought to The Hague — accusations the Palace rejected. Castro said the arrest was carried out under a valid warrant and in accordance with Philippine law, adding that continuing to frame the transfer as a “kidnapping” weakens the defense.

She also described Duterte’s statement that he has accepted the possibility of dying in prison as a “paawa effect,” urging the public to consider the families of alleged drug war victims. Castro stressed that old age should not excuse anyone from accountability if allegations are proven in court. Meanwhile, she clarified that the Marcos administrati