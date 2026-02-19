Al Ain Court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 over unpaid share in private savings scheme

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has directed a woman to pay Dh150,000 to another participant after failing to release the full payout from a privately organized rotating savings group, commonly called a “jamiyah.” The ruling includes Dh140,000 for the unpaid balance and an additional Dh10,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.

Court records showed that the claimant had contributed monthly payments totaling Dh260,000 into the scheme handled by the defendant. When it was her turn to receive the pooled funds, she received only Dh120,000, leaving Dh140,000 unpaid.

During the hearings, the defendant admitted owing the remaining amount and proposed to repay it through Dh5,000 monthly instalments, but the offer was rejected by the claimant. The court emphasized that a judicial admission serves as binding proof under the Civil and Commercial Transactions Evidence Law, confirming the claimant’s right to recover the money.

The court also ruled that withholding the funds caused financial loss and psychological distress, ordering the defendant to pay a total of Dh150,000 plus legal expenses.