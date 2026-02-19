Latest NewsNews

Al Ain Court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 over unpaid share in private savings scheme

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court has directed a woman to pay Dh150,000 to another participant after failing to release the full payout from a privately organized rotating savings group, commonly called a “jamiyah.” The ruling includes Dh140,000 for the unpaid balance and an additional Dh10,000 in compensation for financial and emotional harm.

Court records showed that the claimant had contributed monthly payments totaling Dh260,000 into the scheme handled by the defendant. When it was her turn to receive the pooled funds, she received only Dh120,000, leaving Dh140,000 unpaid.

During the hearings, the defendant admitted owing the remaining amount and proposed to repay it through Dh5,000 monthly instalments, but the offer was rejected by the claimant. The court emphasized that a judicial admission serves as binding proof under the Civil and Commercial Transactions Evidence Law, confirming the claimant’s right to recover the money.

The court also ruled that withholding the funds caused financial loss and psychological distress, ordering the defendant to pay a total of Dh150,000 plus legal expenses.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report45 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 54

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto files election complaint against contractor Sarah Discaya

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 53

Senate Minority seek legal safeguards for Filipinos facing charges abroad

11 mins ago
634746097 1212556977711432 3973605353551591587 n

Philippines and Oman move closer to bilateral labor deal to strengthen OFW protection

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 52

Marcos orders government support for national anti-money laundering strategy

22 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button