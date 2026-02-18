UAE Forecast: clear skies with rising humidity and possible fog in western areas

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology expects mostly clear weather on Thursday, with occasional clouds and increasing humidity overnight that may lead to fog or mist in western parts of the country early Friday. Light to moderate winds from the southeast to northeast are forecast at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h.

Authorities warned that higher humidity could reduce visibility in some coastal and inland western areas, advising motorists to stay cautious during early morning travel.

Sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea will remain slight, while temperatures are expected to stay moderate, with highs around 31°C to 32°C in major cities such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.

Coastal areas will see temperatures near 30°C to 31°C, and Fujairah is expected to be slightly cooler at about 29°C. Humidity could peak at around 90 percent in western regions like Al Ruwais and Al Sila, with nighttime lows ranging between 15°C and 20°C.