Latest NewsNews

Sara Duterte hit with 4th impeachment complaint as she declares 2028 presidential bid

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago

Vice President Sara Duterte faced a fourth impeachment complaint on Wednesday, filed the same day she publicly announced her intention to seek the presidency.

The complaint was lodged in the evening at the Office of the Secretary General of the House of Representatives by Batangas-based lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera. It was endorsed by Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr..

Lawmakers said the allegations cited in the complaint largely mirror those raised in earlier impeachment filings against Duterte, including accusations of corruption and bribery, as well as questions surrounding the use of confidential funds. The complaint also references previous testimony by Ramil Madriaga, identified as Duterte’s alleged bagman.

Abante said his endorsement was meant to allow the constitutional process to proceed and to give the vice president an opportunity to respond to the accusations.

Earlier in the day, Duterte said impeachment complaints were being filed against her because she refused to participate in what she described as corrupt practices under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos.

The House of Representatives has yet to take action on the three earlier impeachment complaints filed against the vice president.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE flag

UAE leaders extend Ramadan greetings to nation

7 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 16T123302.321

Here’s what’s happening at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque this Ramadan 2026

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2026 02 16 at 10.35.16 1

UAE-based Filipino choir named Choir of the Year at major Middle East competition

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 30 1 1

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department introduces facial recognition for legal transactions

7 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button