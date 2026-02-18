Sara Duterte hit with 4th impeachment complaint as she declares 2028 presidential bid

Vice President Sara Duterte faced a fourth impeachment complaint on Wednesday, filed the same day she publicly announced her intention to seek the presidency.

The complaint was lodged in the evening at the Office of the Secretary General of the House of Representatives by Batangas-based lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera. It was endorsed by Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V and Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr..

Lawmakers said the allegations cited in the complaint largely mirror those raised in earlier impeachment filings against Duterte, including accusations of corruption and bribery, as well as questions surrounding the use of confidential funds. The complaint also references previous testimony by Ramil Madriaga, identified as Duterte’s alleged bagman.

Abante said his endorsement was meant to allow the constitutional process to proceed and to give the vice president an opportunity to respond to the accusations.

Earlier in the day, Duterte said impeachment complaints were being filed against her because she refused to participate in what she described as corrupt practices under the administration of President Bongbong Marcos.

The House of Representatives has yet to take action on the three earlier impeachment complaints filed against the vice president.