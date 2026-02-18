Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential bid, apologizes for backing Marcos

Vice President Sara Duterte declared she will run for president, while apologizing to Filipinos for teaming up with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the 2022 national elections.

Reading from a prepared statement, Duterte expressed regret for supporting Marcos, whom she accused of failing to fulfill key campaign promises.

“I cannot kneel before each and every Filipino to beg for forgiveness. Instead, I offer my life, my strength, and my future in the service of our nation,” she said.

“Mga kababayan, ibalik natin ang tapang at malasakit para sa Diyos, para sa bayan, at para sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Ako si Sara Duterte, tatakbo bilang Pangulo ng Pilipinas,” she added.

Duterte, who has been locked in a bitter feud with Marcos, was impeached last year, but the case was later dismissed by the Supreme Court on procedural grounds. New impeachment complaints were filed this month, citing alleged irregularities in the use of confidential funds and a supposed death threat against Marcos, allegations she has denied.

In her first press conference this year, the vice president claimed she has long been targeted through what she described as politically motivated investigations and attacks, including the arrest of her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Under the Constitution, impeachment cases are tried by the Senate. A conviction would bar an official from holding public office, potentially affecting Duterte’s eligibility to seek the presidency in 2028.

Duterte said she is deeply frustrated with the current administration, citing concerns over healthcare, infrastructure, foreign policy, food security, rising prices, and anti-criminality efforts.

She also apologized anew for helping Marcos win the presidency.

“Patawad kung tinulungan kong mahalal si BBM bilang Pangulo ng ating bansa,” she said, adding that many Filipinos continue to struggle with flooding, corruption, high prices, and low incomes.

Duterte left Marcos’ Cabinet in mid-2024 following months of public disagreements, including tensions over the administration’s reported plans to have her father face crimes against humanity charges before the International Criminal Court.