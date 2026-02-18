Duterte seeks to skip ICC hearing, cites age and rejection of Court jurisdiction

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has formally asked the International Criminal Court (ICC) to excuse him from attending his upcoming confirmation of charges hearing, maintaining that he does not recognize the court’s authority over him. In a February 17 letter, Duterte said his lawyers had fully explained the consequences of waiving his right to appear.

He claimed he was forcibly taken to The Hague in violation of Philippine sovereignty and alleged that his transfer was facilitated by the current administration. Duterte also pointed to his advanced age and fragile health, saying he no longer wishes to follow the proceedings remotely or sit through hearings he believes he may not remember.

Despite refusing to attend, he expressed confidence that his legal team would challenge the prosecution’s evidence, denying accusations that he oversaw extrajudicial killings and describing the claims as politically motivated.

Under Article 61 of the Rome Statute, an accused person is generally required to appear before a Pre-Trial Chamber for confirmation of charges, though proceedings may continue without them if they waive their presence or cannot be secured. The ICC has yet to decide on Duterte’s request.