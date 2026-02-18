Latest NewsNews

Dubai RTA opens Al Rowaiyah street, cutting travel time by 60%

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated Al Rowaiyah Street, a new 3.5-kilometre roadway that links Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, boosting connectivity in one of the city’s rapidly developing areas. The corridor offers direct access to major residential and education zones such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nadd Hessa, Dubai International Academic City, and Warsan 4, supporting the emirate’s expanding population and traffic needs.

As part of the project, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority roundabout was converted into a signalised junction to improve safety and traffic flow. The development also includes two kilometres of cycling tracks to encourage alternative mobility and healthier lifestyles.

The upgrades are expected to raise traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by up to 40 percent while reducing travel time to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from ten minutes to around four minutes. By 2030, the enhanced road network is projected to benefit more than 80,000 residents and strengthen links between residential, commercial, and service areas.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1060040846

Pakistan confirms start of Ramadan after crescent moon sighting

11 seconds ago
iStock 1292876019

UAE Forecast: clear skies with rising humidity and possible fog in western areas

2 mins ago
iStock 483348551

Sharjah Ruler grants pardon to 738 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

7 mins ago

Duterte seeks to skip ICC hearing, cites age and rejection of Court jurisdiction

24 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button