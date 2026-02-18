Dubai RTA opens Al Rowaiyah street, cutting travel time by 60%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated Al Rowaiyah Street, a new 3.5-kilometre roadway that links Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, boosting connectivity in one of the city’s rapidly developing areas. The corridor offers direct access to major residential and education zones such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nadd Hessa, Dubai International Academic City, and Warsan 4, supporting the emirate’s expanding population and traffic needs.

As part of the project, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority roundabout was converted into a signalised junction to improve safety and traffic flow. The development also includes two kilometres of cycling tracks to encourage alternative mobility and healthier lifestyles.

The upgrades are expected to raise traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by up to 40 percent while reducing travel time to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from ten minutes to around four minutes. By 2030, the enhanced road network is projected to benefit more than 80,000 residents and strengthen links between residential, commercial, and service areas.