DFA: 4 more Filipinos held as POWs in Ukraine after serving Russia

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that four additional Filipinos who allegedly served as mercenaries for Russia are now being held as prisoners of war (POWs) in Ukraine.

The DFA said it is currently handling five requests for assistance, including the case of Raymon Gumangan, but declined to provide further details.

“In addition to that, there is the case of Mr. Raymon Gumangan, who is a confirmed prisoner of war in Ukraine. Recently, it was also confirmed that one Filipino has died,” DFA spokesperson Angelica Escalona said.

She added that the department has already spoken with the family of the deceased Filipino but will not disclose details at the family’s request.

Escalona said authorities are receiving varying accounts on how the Filipinos were recruited.

“We can’t really share the details, but we are hearing different stories. What we are saying is that everyone should be careful regarding overseas employment offers,” she said.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, earlier appealed for Gumangan’s release.

The DFA noted that efforts to secure the release or repatriation of a POW are complicated, as the Philippines is not a party to the conflict.

“Any release or repatriation of a prisoner of war is subject to agreements between parties to the conflict. Nevertheless, we are exploring all avenues to assist him,” Escalona said.

The DFA has raised Gumangan’s case with both Ukrainian and Russian authorities.

The department reiterated its warning for Filipinos to exercise caution when considering job offers found online, especially in conflict areas.

“Again, we need to be very careful about online employment offers. Legally, we have a deployment ban in Ukraine. In Russia, there is no deployment ban,” Escalona said.

Tulfo has met with Yuliia Fediv, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Philippines, to discuss Gumangan’s case. The envoy committed to help facilitate communication between Gumangan and his family.

Tulfo also plans to coordinate with the DFA and the Department of Migrant Workers to explore possible agreements addressing the situation of Filipinos in conflict zones.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian envoy said preparations are underway for a proposed joint labor agreement between the Philippines and Ukraine.