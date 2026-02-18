Al Ain court orders woman to pay Dh150,000 after failing to settle savings scheme share

A court in Al Ain has ruled that a woman must pay Dh150,000 to another participant in a privately organized rotating savings scheme, commonly called a “jamiyah,” after she failed to release the full payout owed. The Civil, Commercial and Administrative Court ordered the defendant to settle Dh140,000 in unpaid funds and provide an additional Dh10,000 as compensation for financial and emotional harm.

Court records showed that the claimant had contributed Dh260,000 through monthly payments into the savings arrangement managed by the defendant. When it was time for her to receive the pooled amount, she was given only Dh120,000, leaving a large unpaid balance.

During hearings, the defendant admitted owing the remaining sum and proposed paying it back in Dh5,000 monthly instalments, but the claimant declined the offer. The court emphasized that a judicial admission serves as binding proof and noted that withholding the funds deprived the claimant of access to her money and caused distress. Along with the payment order, the defendant was also instructed to cover legal expenses.