Abu Dhabi Judicial Department introduces facial recognition for legal transactions

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has launched the first phase of a project implementing facial recognition technology for processing legal transactions, making it the first judicial authority in the region to use the system as an alternative to digital signatures.

The initial rollout applies to power of attorney procedures for lawyers, allowing approvals via smart devices without the need for digital signatures. Authorities said the system ensures robust security through biometric data encryption and real-time verification against official records.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the initiative reflects the vision and directives of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, to modernize the justice system through advanced technology.

Al Abri described the rollout as a strategic step to simplify customer journeys, reduce processing time, and enhance digital government performance.

The department plans to expand facial recognition to notary and authentication services in the next phase, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in judicial innovation and integrated digital services.