Abu Dhabi court orders father and son to pay Dh5,000 in assault case

A man and his son have been ordered by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court to jointly pay Dh5,000 in compensation to a woman they were convicted of assaulting.

The court also directed the two defendants to cover court fees, expenses, and legal costs. The civil ruling follows a separate criminal case in which both men were found guilty of physically attacking the woman.

The claimant had initially sought Dh51,000 in damages, citing emotional and psychological harm caused by the assault. Her complaint to authorities led to criminal charges and a conviction issued by the Abu Dhabi Family Prosecution.

The court noted that the criminal judgment had already established the assault and confirmed the defendants’ responsibility. Civil proceedings, therefore, focused solely on determining fair compensation for the harm suffered.

In its ruling, the court found Dh5,000 sufficient to cover non-material damages, including emotional distress, and held the father and son jointly liable for the legal costs of the case.