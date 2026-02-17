Your guide to Dubai Metro timings this Ramadan 2026

Dubai commuters, take note! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the revised operating hours for the Metro during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026, giving everyone time to plan their trips ahead.

Plan your journeys with the updated Metro and Tram schedule:

Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line stations

Monday to Thursday : 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight

: 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight Friday : 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day) Saturday : 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight

: 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight Sunday: 8:00 am – 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday : 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day) Sunday: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

The RTA also reminded commuters that public buses, marine transport, and tram services have updated timings for Ramadan. For the latest schedules, check the S’hail app or visit the RTA website.