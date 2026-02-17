Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Your guide to Dubai Metro timings this Ramadan 2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Dubai commuters, take note! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the revised operating hours for the Metro during the Holy Month of Ramadan 2026, giving everyone time to plan their trips ahead.

Plan your journeys with the updated Metro and Tram schedule:

Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line stations

  • Monday to Thursday: 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight
  • Friday: 5:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
  • Saturday: 5:00 am – 12:00 midnight
  • Sunday: 8:00 am – 12:00 midnight

Dubai Tram

  • Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)
  • Sunday: 9:00 am – 1:00 am (next day)

The RTA also reminded commuters that public buses, marine transport, and tram services have updated timings for Ramadan. For the latest schedules, check the S’hail app or visit the RTA website.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

