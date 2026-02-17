Latest NewsNewsUAE News

UAE launches first unified national training system to strengthen healthcare preparedness

Leana Bernardo

The United Arab Emirates’ National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response, “Jaheziya,” has unveiled the country’s first unified, integrated, and internationally accredited national training system designed to advance healthcare and enhance hospital preparedness nationwide.

The initiative equips frontline healthcare professionals to respond swiftly and effectively to medical emergencies, disasters, and public health crises, adhering to the highest international standards and best practices.

According to the program, the launch aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision to build a resilient, proactive healthcare system focused on preparedness, risk management, and national health security, while cementing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for medical readiness and emergency response.

The newly launched system provides a comprehensive strategic framework that unifies training concepts and operational protocols across the nation. It bridges academic education with practical implementation in healthcare institutions and establishes an integrated operational model for emergency and disaster management, ensuring rapid decision-making and operational efficiency during critical situations.

Built around four strategic pillars—education, training, research, and practical implementation.

Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajmi, Emirati cardiac surgeon and CEO of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response, said Jaheziya has driven a qualitative transformation in the UAE healthcare sector through strategic investment in human capital.

Over the past five years, the program has partnered with over ten of the world’s leading universities and training institutions, training thousands of healthcare professionals in Abu Dhabi and across the country.

These efforts have significantly enhanced hospital preparedness in emergency, intensive care, surgical, and anesthesia departments, strengthening institutional capacity to manage disasters and health crises with high efficiency.

