Survey finds bribery, vote buying seen by Filipinos as most common forms of corruption

A nationwide survey commissioned by the Office of the Ombudsman found that most Filipinos consider bribery the most widespread form of corruption, while respondents in the Visayas and Mindanao highlighted vote buying as a major concern.

The poll, conducted by OCTA Research, showed that 73 percent of participants identified bribery in everyday government transactions. The study noted that many citizens may have personally witnessed or experienced informal payments when accessing frontline public services, making it the most visible form of corruption.

Misuse of public funds ranked second among respondents, followed by vote buying and slow delivery of justice. According to the survey, concerns about vote buying were especially strong in the Visayas and Mindanao, suggesting that anti-corruption strategies may need to be tailored to regional political realities.

The survey was conducted from December 3 to 11 with 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of ±3 percent, during the height of a flood control corruption controversy.

During a press briefing, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the results show that many Filipinos believe accessing government services without corruption remains difficult. He added that the findings will guide future reforms, including the revival of the “resident ombudsman program,” where assigned officials will be stationed in agencies considered vulnerable to corruption.

Among the agencies initially identified for the program are the Department of Public Works and Highways, Bureau of Customs, and Bureau of Internal Revenue, with rotating assignments aimed at maintaining professionalism and preventing familiarity.