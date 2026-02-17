Latest NewsNews

Saudi Arabia declares start of Ramadan on Feb. 18 after crescent moon sighting

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have officially announced that Ramadan will begin on February 18 after the crescent moon was sighted on Tuesday evening. The declaration followed calls for the public to observe the sky on the 29th day of Shaban, corresponding to February 17 on the Gregorian calendar.

Officials said modern technology was used for the first time at the Sudair Observatory to assist with moon sighting, while the newly opened Tamir Observatory will serve as an accredited site for official lunar monitoring. The facility continues the region’s long-standing tradition of moon observation but now follows updated scientific standards. Experts also clarified that a recent annular eclipse would not affect the visibility of the Ramadan crescent.

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, authorities confirmed shorter working hours for both private and public sector employees during the holy month. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said private companies may adopt flexible or remote work arrangements within the reduced daily hours.

Public sector schedules will run from 9:00am to 2:30pm Monday to Thursday and from 9:00am to noon on Fridays, except for roles requiring different hours. Officials noted that the shorter workday allows residents more time for prayer, family and reflection, while HR experts said Ramadan often helps employees become more focused and intentional with their time despite the initial adjustment period.

