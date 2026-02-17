Sara Duterte calls for courage, unity in Chinese New Year message

Vice President Sara Duterte called on Filipinos to confront fear and take bold steps as the nation marked this year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

In her Lunar New Year message, Duterte extended her greetings to Filipino-Chinese communities around the world, encouraging them to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse with courage and renewed unity.

“As we welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, let us embrace this beginning with courage. This is a year of high energy and bold action—offering big rewards for those with the courage to take them,” she said in a video message.

The Vice President urged Filipinos to rekindle the spirit of bayanihan and move forward together toward new opportunities.

“Now is the time to ignite the spirit of bayanihan and charge forward into a new year of possibilities. Together, let us strive for growth,” she added.

Duterte also expressed hope that the new year would bring abundance, good health, and peace to every household.

“Magkaisa tayong itaguyod ang isang mas maunlad at masaganang Pilipinas para sa lahat. Gong Xi Fa Cai,” she said.