Ras Al Khaimah Police activates Ramadan security plan, warns vs begging and traffic violations

Authorities from Ras Al Khaimah Police have completed a comprehensive security plan in preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, focusing on public safety, smoother traffic management and stronger field deployment across the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The strategy includes increasing security and traffic patrols around mosques, markets and busy roads, particularly during peak hours before iftar. Police said efforts will also target negative behaviors, with strict action against begging and illegal ways of earning during the holy month.

Officials announced that awareness campaigns and community programs will be rolled out to promote safety, reinforce positive behavior and improve overall well-being. These initiatives align with the UAE Ministry of Interior’s broader goals of strengthening security and supporting sustainable community development.

The Central Operations Room and field units will remain on round-the-clock alert to respond quickly to incidents. Residents were reminded to dial 999 for emergencies and 901 for general inquiries or services.

As part of Ramadan activities, the Media and Public Relations Department will also feature cultural initiatives such as the “Ramadan Majlis” gatherings and Police Ramadan Championship events. Authorities are urging motorists to avoid speeding to reach iftar and reminded the public not to use fireworks, encouraging everyone to observe the holy month peacefully and responsibly.

