Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ramadan 2026 officially begins Wednesday, February 18 in the UAE

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

The Holy Month of Ramadan will officially start on Wednesday, Feb. 18, after the crescent moon has been sighted in the UAE, the Presidential Court has announced.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, marks the final day of Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan.

The announcement follows the convening of the Committee for the Sighting of the Crescent today at the historic Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest periods for Muslims worldwide and typically lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship. The fast is broken at sunset with iftar, often shared with family and community, and preceded by a pre-dawn meal called suhoor.

Prior to the moon sighting, the UAE government has announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees in observance of the holy month.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika L. Agustin is a journalist at The Filipino Times, where she covers stories on Overseas Filipinos, major events in the Middle East, and Filipino community initiatives. A Magna Cum Laude graduate in Journalism from the University of Santo Tomas, she has previously worked with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Manila Standard, and the Department of Science and Technology. Combining newsroom rigor with digital storytelling, Kristine is emerging as a strong voice in Filipino media.

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Ras Al Khaimah Police activates Ramadan security plan, warns vs begging and traffic violations

13 seconds ago
iStock 2202479089

Saudi Arabia declares start of Ramadan on Feb. 18 after crescent moon sighting

4 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 43

DMW warns OFWs vs fake UAE job offers using forged OECs

19 mins ago
Filipino teachers generic

Survey finds bribery, vote buying seen by Filipinos as most common forms of corruption

23 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button