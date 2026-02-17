Ramadan 2026 officially begins Wednesday, February 18 in the UAE

The Holy Month of Ramadan will officially start on Wednesday, Feb. 18, after the crescent moon has been sighted in the UAE, the Presidential Court has announced.

Tuesday, Feb. 17, marks the final day of Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan.

The announcement follows the convening of the Committee for the Sighting of the Crescent today at the historic Qasr Al Hosn in Abu Dhabi.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest periods for Muslims worldwide and typically lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the lunar cycle.

During this month, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs as an act of worship. The fast is broken at sunset with iftar, often shared with family and community, and preceded by a pre-dawn meal called suhoor.

Prior to the moon sighting, the UAE government has announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees in observance of the holy month.