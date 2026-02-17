NBI files cyber libel raps vs. Jay Sonza, Ka Eric Celiz over alleged fake health claims about Marcos

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed cyber libel complaints with the Department of Justice against former broadcaster Jay Sonza and content creator Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz over the alleged spread of unverified medical information about President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Both personalities denied the accusations and raised concerns about possible threats to freedom of expression.

According to the NBI Cybercrime Division, posts and videos circulating online in late January included an alleged CT-scan report and images questioning the president’s health and ability to lead. Authorities described the materials as misleading and unverified, saying they were traced to Sonza’s Meta-verified Facebook account and Celiz’s YouTube channel, which has gained millions of views.

NBI Director Angelito Magno emphasized that while freedom of expression is protected, it comes with responsibility, particularly in ensuring accurate information online. Investigators said some posts were later removed or restricted, but digital evidence had already been preserved through forensic documentation. The agency recommended filing cyber libel charges under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, along with additional violations related to unlawful publication.

Sonza defended himself in a Facebook post, questioning the basis of the complaint and saying his legal team would pursue all available constitutional remedies. He also expressed hope that the case was not an attempt to silence him as a retired journalist. Meanwhile, Celiz criticized the complaint, warning that legal actions against online speech could affect democratic discussion and discourage public discourse.

Earlier, President Marcos confirmed he was recovering from diverticulitis after being hospitalized for observation in January. Malacañang and St. Luke’s Medical Center had also denied the authenticity of a medical document circulating online, describing it as fabricated and malicious.